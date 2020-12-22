New patio bar brings the ‘the ultimate escape’ to the Memorial Park area

HOUSTON – After several COVID-related delays, Memorial’s newest hot spot to grab a socially-distanced drink is now open to the public.

The Memorial Trail Ice House, located at Memorial Park’s historic Juergen building on Washington Avenue, opened its doors Dec. 12. It was scheduled to open in February but was held back due to the pandemic, according to CultureMap.

According to Memorial Trail’s website, it is described as “the ultimate escape” and “the perfect spot to enjoy conversations and craft beer.”

The new spot brings a half-acre of outdoor seating, which gives plenty of space for people to distance.

The bar menu includes 18 beers on tap and specially-crafted cocktails curated by the Ladies of Libation. Snacks and appetizers such as charcuterie boards, pretzels and chips will also be available to accompany drinks and abide by TABC’s guidelines on bars.

Memorial Trail Ice House is located on 6202 Washington in Houston.