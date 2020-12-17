Popeyes introduces chocolate-stuffed beignets to end 2020

Popeyes is tapping into its New Orleans roots and rolling out chocolate-stuffed beignets.

The fast-food chain is offering chocolate-stuffed beignets beginning Monday. The deep-friend pastries are stuffed with Hershey’s chocolate and covered with powdered sugar.

The treats come in three sizes: three for $1.99, six for $3.99 and a dozen for $7.49. The price and participation may vary.

In addition, Popeyes is selling limited-edition “Beignet Camo” hoodies, which are black with white splatters that look like powdered sugar. They’ll be sold at ThatLookFromPopeyes.com for $35 plus taxes, shipping and handling.