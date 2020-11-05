Hot cocoa bombs: This is how to make the internet’s trendiest treat for the holidays

Thanks to an outpouring of viral videos across social media, hot cocoa bombs have become the internet’s trendiest treat.

Getting into the holiday spirit, many social media users are showing their followers a unique new way to make hot chocolate.

Reducing the number of steps of the already simple hot chocolate recipe, now all it takes is plopping the innovative hot cocoa bomb into a mug of hot water or milk.

Although the trendy treat is available for purchase online and at major retailers including Costco, many have taken on the challenge to create their own.

Recipes call for bar chocolate to create into a sphere, hot cocoa powder and marshmallows.

Click here for step-by-step instructions to make your own hot cocoa bomb.