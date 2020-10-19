LA-based Rakkan Ramen to bring five locations to the Houston-area, including one in Heights

HOUSTON – Los Angeles-based Rakkan Ramen will plant an outpost in Houston’s Heights area in March 2021.

The Japanese chain opened their first restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles' Little Tokyo in 2017 and has expanded to five locations within the area and outside California. Eater Houston reported that a new Houston location will open in March 2021 at 600 North Shepherd, part of a potential five-location Houston expansion.

Did you guys get to try our new Vegan style? Comment below how you're liking it and tag your vegan friends 👇🌱 Got a favorite foodie influencer? Tag them below too 🤗 Posted by RAKKAN Ramen on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Rakkan Ramen is known for its vegetarian and vegan ramen options served with miso, umami, and white soy sauce flavors.

Construction is set to begin early next year. To get a sneak peek of what they plan to offer, visit the company’s website here.