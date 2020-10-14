Whataburger celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with themed Loteria cards

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Whataburger has created a restaurant-themed Loteria set.

Whataburger shared a preview of the 36-card set featuring Texans' favorite menu items on its Instagram account.

The game also includes four versions of the tablas or playing boards to get the entire family involved.

“Our version of classic Lotería celebrates all the things you love about Whataburger and makes sitting around the table with family a lot more fun,” according to Whataburger.

Game instructions are available on Whataburger’s website.

Click here to download the Loteria set.