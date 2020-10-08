We’re lovin’ it: McDonald’s breakfast menu just got a little sweeter with new bakery lineup

HOUSTON – Can you smell what McDonald’s is cooking?

For the first time in eight years, three new baked goods join the fast-food franchise’s menu: apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls.

McDonald’s website says each new menu item will be available all day at participating restaurants nationwide.

The tasty options will be offered alongside McCafé cookies and pies.

“McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost fifty years,” said Linda VanGosen, the restaurant’s vice president of brand and menu strategy. “We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup. We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”

Which new sweet treat do you plan to try first? Let us know in the comments.