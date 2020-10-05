These restaurants serve the best puffy tacos, Houstonians say

HOUSTON – Who’s in the mood for some puffy tacos?

These delectable crispy tacos are delicious enough with a cold drink, and with some rice and beans.

Craving some? These Houston-area restaurants are serving the best puffy tacos, according to our social media followers on Instagram and Twitter.

Los Muertos BBQ (5551 Kingsland Suite C-102, Katy)

Esteban’s Cafe & Cantina (402 Main, League City)

Taqueria Buey y Vaca (7046 Capitol, Houston)

Laredo Taqueria (905 Snover, Houston)

Los Tios Mexican Restaurant (multiple locations)

Lupe Tortilla (multiple locations)

Did we miss your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!