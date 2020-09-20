67ºF

Food

It’s National Queso Day! Here is where Houstonians say they get the best queso

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Food, Queso, Cheese, National Queso Day
Moes
Moes

HOUSTON – It’s National Queso Day and what better way to celebrate this cheesy goodness than by highlighting the best places in the Bayou City to get it?

We asked our audience which restaurants melt the best queso in the Houston area and received several recommendations. Here is what you all had to say:

Fajita Pete’s

There are several locations in the Houston area.

Sam’s Boat

There are multiple locations in the Houston area.

Pablo’s

This Tex-Mex restaurant is located at 9711 S. Mason Rd., Richmond, TX 77407.

Open from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Soto’s Cantina

Located at 10609 Grant Rd.

Open from 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Chuy’s

Check the website for the nearest location.

Pappasito’s

Find a location near you on their website.

Fuzzy’s

There are multiple locations to choose from.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: