While dessert may not be the ideal breakfast item, this may make you change your mind.

Little Debbie is partnering with Kelloggs to launch a cereal inspired by the beloved treat, Oatmeal Creme Pies.

The collaboration celebrates the Oatmeal Creme Pies brand turning 60. The cereal is described as “crispy oatmeal puffs with a cream coating.”

According to Delish, the cookie cereal will retail for $3.99 for a 9.1-ounce box and $5.69 for a 14.5-ounce box.