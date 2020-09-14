LIST: This is where Houstonians say they get the best cream-filled doughnuts in our area

HOUSTON – Who can resist a delicious cream-filled doughnut?

Whether you enjoy chocolate cream, vanilla creme or even Bavarian creme, the possibilities with these doughnuts are endless.

To find the best places, we asked our KPRC 2 social media followers for their recommendations on where to score the best of these sweet treats in the Houston area.

Here’s where they said the best are made in our area:

Classic Donuts (8409 Beechnut, Houston)

Best Donuts (1730 Williams Trace Blvd, Sugar Land)

Shipley Do-Nuts (multiple locations)

Donut Licious (1535 Spring Cypress, Spring)

Donut Hole (multiple locations)

Dillon Donuts (10527 FM 1764, Santa Fe)

Know any others that we should add to the list? Let us know in the comments below!