Chocoholics unite: Chick-fil-A to add chocolate treats and seasonal item to its menu this fall

Chocolate lovers, get ready!

Starting Monday, Chick-fil-A is rolling out three new menu items.

The new additions include a brownie and two new coffee beverages.

The Chocolate Fudge Brownie and a new blend of specialty-grade THRIVE Farmers Hot Coffee will permanently join Chick-fil-A’s menu while the Mocha Cream Cold Brew will only be available for a limited time at participating locations.

“We are always looking to add fun and flavorful offerings to our menu, and these new dessert and snack options make perfect additions as we enter the fall season,” the director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A said. “We received positive responses when we tested the Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Mocha Cream Cold Brew in select markets last year, and we hope our customers will be as excited as we are to have these sweet treats join our menu nationwide.”

The new Chocolate Fudge Brownie combines rich semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter with fudge chunks.

Chick-fil-A’s seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew features a swirl of cold-brewed coffee, sweetened cream and chocolate-flavored syrup, served over ice while the new blend of THRIVE Farmers Hot Coffee is described as offering a smooth caramel flavor with a nutty finish.