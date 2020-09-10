‘Pin-up girls’ and beer: What to expect as Bottled Blonde Pizzeria comes to Houston’s Washington Corridor

HOUSTON – Bottled Blonde Pizzeria is bringing its blend of “Italian cuisine and German-style biergarten” to the corner of Washington and Durham next Thursday.

According to a news release, owners Diane and Les Corieri will be opening a 10,000 square-foot open-air restaurant.

“Houstonians are serious about their food, and even more serious about their sports, so Bottled Blonde is the perfect place to have it all." said Les Corieri in a statement, "It’s exciting to serve the city our brand of fun and merriment with a carefully crafted menu and beverage program to enjoy big games and weekend brunches.”

Meat Lovers Pizza and Salad. (Courtesy of Bottled Blonde Pizzeria)

The menu includes sandwiches, pizza, and salads. In addition, craft beers from popular Houstonian breweries will be offered.

Two 24-foot projectors and picnic style tables will be available inside and outside the restaurant.

Bottled Blonde is also in Dallas, but has been at the center of an investigation by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for allegedly violating capacity limits instituted by Gov. Greg Abbott, Eater Dallas reported. Trouble also surfaced for the branded restaurant in Chicago, which closed last July after years-long issues with its image and dress code lawsuits, Eater Chicago reported.

What do you think about Bottled Blonde coming to Houston? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Every weekend should be a three-day weekend. Am I right?! 👉 Pictured is our Shrimp and Calamari Fritti... Posted by Bottled Blonde Houston on Saturday, September 5, 2020

IF YOU GO:

Bottled Blonde Pizzeria

Address: 4901 Washington Street, Houston

Opening Date: Sept. 17

Hours: Monday-Friday, 3 p.m. - 2 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.