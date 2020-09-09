Molina’s Cantina newest location is now open in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas – Molina’s Cantina is now open in Fulshear.

Houston’s “oldest family-owned and -operated Tex-Mex restaurant” has expanded west, opening its newest location at Shoppes at Cross Creek located off Westpark Tollway and FM 1463.

Follow along as Roberto Molina gives us a preview of the soon-to-come Fulshear restaurant! This location is so special... Posted by Molina's Cantina on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Molina’s Cantina is open for dine-in, operating at a limited capacity of 50% in compliance with local mandates in response to the coronavirus.

The restaurant also offers to-go service and curbside pick-up.

Business hours are Sunday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Molina’s Cantina is located at 6300 FM 1463, Fulshear.