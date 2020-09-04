Enjoy Labor Day food and drink specials from these Houston-area bars and restaurants

HOUSTON – In need of a break from constant cooking at home this long Labor Day weekend? We totally get you.

To ease your stress a bit, we’ve compiled a list of Houston-area bars and restaurants offering great food and drink specials for dining in or to enjoy from the comfort of your home:

We’ll be adding to this list throughout the day, so be sure to come back to check on new deals ahead of Monday.

This frozen cocktail and snack truck will offer two food and drink specials on Labor Day.

Enjoy an order of Vietnamese fries and two drinks for $19.99 or get Vietnamese fries, two empanadas, two tamales and two drinks for $30.99.

If you live anywhere within the loop, they can deliver right to your doorstep.

To pre-order, call or text them at (346) 843-4119.

This restaurant in The Heights will feature $7 frozen cocktails during its Labor Day brunch.

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 705 East 11th Street

Phone: (713) 861-6143

If you haven’t had the chance to dine-in at some of the restaurants featured in the city’s month-long annual dining fundraiser, you can still do so this Labor Day weekend and through Sept. 30.

Find lunch and brunch deals for $20 and dinner deals for $35 and $45 at dozens of eateries across Harris, Galveston and Montgomery counties.

Some of the establishments are also offering take-out, click here to see which.

For each specially-priced meal you purchase, participating restaurants will donate $1 to the Houston Food Bank, which will be able to generate three meals to help feed those in need.

This Malaysian restaurant in Katy will have $3 pints of local draft beer, $3 pours of hot sake, two large clusters of braised Canadian snow crab legs for $38 and buy two, get one free pint of their house ice creams all weekend long.

Drink offers are available for dine-in customers only, while food specials are available for dine-in and to-go orders.

When: Sept. 5-7

Address: 23119 Colonial Parkway Suite B2, Katy

Phone: (832) 913-6382

This Japanese restaurant in Katy is offering half-off all yakitori (except its A5 skewer) and half-off bottles of all cold sake selections to dine-in and to-go customers, as well as $2 pours of hot sake for dine-in guests only.

When: Sept. 6-7

Address: 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Suite H130, Katy

Phone: (281) 394-7156

Stop by from Friday through Monday to sip on select bottles of wine, bubbles and mimosa carafes for only $25. To make a reservation, click here.

Address: 520 Westheimer Road

Phone: (832) 409-5785

Is your establishment running any food or drink specials this Labor Day? Let us know in the comments below.