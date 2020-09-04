Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Blue Bell releases newest flavor, Fudge Brownie Decadence

BRENHAM, Texas – You can’t buy love or happiness, but you can buy ice cream (which is pretty much the same thing)!

Blue Bell is coming through with another sweet surprise for your freezer.

The Texas-based creamery’s new flavor, Fudge Brownie Decadence, is a luscious chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes.

“The name sounds as delicious as the flavor tastes,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell. “Fudge Brownie Decadence is a French ice cream, which gives it a silky texture. Add in brownies, a whipped topping and chocolate flakes, and you will know why we put decadence in the name. And, if you love chocolate this is the perfect flavor to indulge your cravings.”

Fudge Brownie Decadence is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.