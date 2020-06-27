These Houston-area restaurants have temporarily closed or switched to ‘to-go’ only due to coronavirus spike

HOUSTON – Some Houston-area restaurants are closing their dining rooms and switching to curbside and delivery options only due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.
Other restaurants are closing temporarily out of an abundance of caution.
Due to the recent spike of coronavirus cases, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order Friday that scales back restaurant capacity to 50% beginning Monday. However, some restaurants are already taking an extra step for the safety of their employees.
Here are some restaurants that announced temporary closures and reopenings of curbside and delivery only options:
Alice Blue
Address: 250 W. 19th, Houston
Alice Blue posted a message on its Instagram page notifying the switch to curbside pickup after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11. No reopening date has been set.
Better Luck Tomorrow
Address: 544 Yale, Houston
The Heights restaurant was shuttered temporarily due to an employee testing positive for the coronavirus. The restaurant said via Instagram that it will test all of the employees until they are clear to return.
To BLT’s guests, regulars, fans and neighbors, We knew it was only a matter of time between all nine of our places before one of our 120+ team members would test positive for COVID-19, and that day is today. And we also knew we would immediately do the right thing - BLT is temporarily closed effective immediately. We plan to reopen next week after testing all members of our staff and completing a very rigorous screening process determined by a third-party health provider. Between all of our places, we’ve had frequent staff testing and have yet to have a positive test to this point. We believe this is the result of our extremely diligent safety procedures and thoughtful teams. Our COVID-19 positive staff member had minimal contact with guests and co-workers, so we feel the risk of further spread is quite small. But it is possible, so responding correctly is essential. We also took steps to minimize crossover between our businesses prior to reopening, so in the event we had a COVID-19 member test positive, it likely wouldn’t impact our staff members at our other businesses. Therefore, all of our other places will stay open and adhere to the same strict standards for safety. We want you to know we are one of the bars in Houston that takes this extremely seriously. We know many of you care for our staff members like we do, so we also want you to know this person is in good health currently with no expected complications. We love and appreciate you all for your support and dedication through this difficult time; please know our staff’s commitment to your safety is the most impressive example of hospitality we’ve ever seen in this industry. And that’s not going to change.
Uchi Houston
Address: 904 Westheimer, Houston
Uchi on Westheimer reopened for curbside only Thursday and suspended dine-in due to COVID-19. One employee tested positive two weeks ago.
After a deep cleaning and full sanitization of the restaurant, we are pleased to share we are open for curbside pickup only during this time. We feel confident that the safety and sanitization processes that have been in place since our initial reopen have protected both our staff and guests, and for that reason we are resuming curbside pickup. We will continue to take extreme precautions to protect our team. These precautions include constant hand-washing, maintaining 6 feet between tables, limited capacity seating, wearing of masks and gloves by all staff, daily wellness checks and mandatory health questionnaires, meticulous deep cleanings, hand sanitization stations, and more. For a list of our safety measures please visit our website. Curbside pickup is from Sunday-Thursday 4pm-8:30pm, and Friday and Saturday 4pm-9:30pm. Please visit our website or #linkinbio to view our menu and make your pickup reservation. We look forward to serving you, curbside. #uchihouston
The Monkey’s Tail
Address: 5802 Fulton St, Houston
Due to an employee testing positive for the coronavirus, The Monkey’s Tail will be closed until further notice. The restaurant and bar is making sure all employees are getting tested and will only resume business when everyone is negative, according to their Instagram post.
It saddens us to share the news that Monkey’s Tail will be closed until further notice. This morning we learned one of our employees tested positive for Covid-19. The employee had previously found out a friend had the virus and proactively got tested before returning to work. We have made the decision to close so all of our employees can get tested properly, and our establishment is currently being deep cleaned and disinfected within the CDC/EPA guidelines. The health and safety of our staff and customers remain our top priority. Once employees’ tests come back negative, we will resume business. Stayed tuned for updates on our social media pages. Bear with us as we all do our part to help slow the spread. -The Monkey’s Tail Team
Kokoro
Address: 409 Travis, Houston
Kokoro, located in downtown, will temporarily close due to employees testing positive for the coronavirus. According to their Instagram post, the restaurant said they have kept contact between employees and customers at a minimum.
To our @kokorohtx community and supporters: We will temporarily close for two weeks as an employee of ours tested positive for COVID-19 today. This individual last worked this past Friday, Saturday, and Monday, and was NOT exposed to any guests as we have continued to keep our counter seating closed to minimize direct contact or exposure. We want to remind our community that @braverychefhall maintains rigorous health and safety protocols as our temperatures are taken daily upon entry. We also routinely sanitize all surfaces and wash our hands while wearing masks throughout the day. Additionally, we have a station dedicated to sanitizing the reception and shipment of deliveries. Our guest delivery and pickup have always been contactless with sanitization checkpoints. During these two weeks, we plan to test our entire staff, continue to monitor their health, and thoroughly sanitize our station. Our staff must test negative in order to return. Thank you Houston for your continued support and patience as we prioritize our amazing team's health and safety. Please message us with any questions, and we will do our best to respond to them with urgency.
Relish Restaurant and Bar
Address: 2810 Westheimer, Houston
Relish announced they will reopen under a curbside and delivery model on Tuesday after temporarily closing since June 12. All employees have been tested for COVID-19.
We are pleased to announce we will resume curbside only service for lunch and dinner on Tuesday, June 23rd. After...Posted by Relish Restaurant & Bar on Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Nobies
Address: 2048 Colquitt, Houston
Nobie’s was temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive since June 7.
They reverted back to to-go and curbside ordering Monday out of an abundance of caution.
❗️We’re back to takeout only❗️ We want to thank each of you for your continued support and for adapting with us as we...Posted by Nobie's on Monday, June 22, 2020
Pistolero’s
Address: 1517 Westheimer, Houston
Pistolero’s on Westheimer announced via Instagram that it will temporarily shut its doors after two employees tested positive. The restaurant is currently working to deep clean and sanitize the space.
No reopening date has been set.
With the recent spread of Covid-19 throughout our city and within our industry, we arranged for our entire staff to be...Posted by Pistolero's on Saturday, June 20, 2020
Prego Restaurant
Address: 2520 Amherst, Houston
Although no employees tested positive for coronavirus, Prego chose to temporarily close its dining rooms “out of caution” according to an Instagram post.
For the next few weeks we will be switching back to curbside pick-up and delivery through Favor. Beginning today, Monday...Posted by Prego on Monday, June 22, 2020
Verdine Houston
Address: 449 W. 19th, Houston
One of the Heights’ vegetarian and vegan restaurants switched back to curbside and to-go this week and operating with limited hours starting Friday, according to its Facebook page.
Curb your appetite with curbside pick up! 🚗 Please note we are open for “TO-GO” only today and through the weekend! At...Posted by Verdine on Friday, June 26, 2020