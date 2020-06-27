These Houston-area restaurants have temporarily closed or switched to ‘to-go’ only due to coronavirus spike

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Some Houston-area restaurants are closing their dining rooms and switching to curbside and delivery options only due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Other restaurants are closing temporarily out of an abundance of caution.

Due to the recent spike of coronavirus cases, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order Friday that scales back restaurant capacity to 50% beginning Monday. However, some restaurants are already taking an extra step for the safety of their employees.

Here are some restaurants that announced temporary closures and reopenings of curbside and delivery only options:

Alice Blue

Address: 250 W. 19th, Houston

Alice Blue posted a message on its Instagram page notifying the switch to curbside pickup after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11. No reopening date has been set.

Better Luck Tomorrow

Address: 544 Yale, Houston

The Heights restaurant was shuttered temporarily due to an employee testing positive for the coronavirus. The restaurant said via Instagram that it will test all of the employees until they are clear to return.

Uchi Houston

Address: 904 Westheimer, Houston

Uchi on Westheimer reopened for curbside only Thursday and suspended dine-in due to COVID-19. One employee tested positive two weeks ago.

The Monkey’s Tail

Address: 5802 Fulton St, Houston

Due to an employee testing positive for the coronavirus, The Monkey’s Tail will be closed until further notice. The restaurant and bar is making sure all employees are getting tested and will only resume business when everyone is negative, according to their Instagram post.

Kokoro

Address: 409 Travis, Houston

Kokoro, located in downtown, will temporarily close due to employees testing positive for the coronavirus. According to their Instagram post, the restaurant said they have kept contact between employees and customers at a minimum.

Relish Restaurant and Bar

Address: 2810 Westheimer, Houston

Relish announced they will reopen under a curbside and delivery model on Tuesday after temporarily closing since June 12. All employees have been tested for COVID-19.

We are pleased to announce we will resume curbside only service for lunch and dinner on Tuesday, June 23rd. After... Posted by Relish Restaurant & Bar on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Nobies

Address: 2048 Colquitt, Houston

Nobie’s was temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive since June 7.

They reverted back to to-go and curbside ordering Monday out of an abundance of caution.

❗️We’re back to takeout only❗️ We want to thank each of you for your continued support and for adapting with us as we... Posted by Nobie's on Monday, June 22, 2020

Pistolero’s

Address: 1517 Westheimer, Houston

Pistolero’s on Westheimer announced via Instagram that it will temporarily shut its doors after two employees tested positive. The restaurant is currently working to deep clean and sanitize the space.

No reopening date has been set.

With the recent spread of Covid-19 throughout our city and within our industry, we arranged for our entire staff to be... Posted by Pistolero's on Saturday, June 20, 2020

Prego Restaurant

Address: 2520 Amherst, Houston

Although no employees tested positive for coronavirus, Prego chose to temporarily close its dining rooms “out of caution” according to an Instagram post.

For the next few weeks we will be switching back to curbside pick-up and delivery through Favor. Beginning today, Monday... Posted by Prego on Monday, June 22, 2020

Verdine Houston

Address: 449 W. 19th, Houston

One of the Heights’ vegetarian and vegan restaurants switched back to curbside and to-go this week and operating with limited hours starting Friday, according to its Facebook page.