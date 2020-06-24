82ºF

Food

Houstonians say these 11 places serve the best chocolate eclairs in the area

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Stock image of Chocolate Eclairs
Stock image of Chocolate Eclairs (The Flavor Bender)

HOUSTON – Chocolate eclairs, a delectable sweet originated in France is popular among Houstonians.

The oblong-shaped pastry was first invented in the 1860s and made their way to the U.S. and Canada soon after.

In honor of National Chocolate Eclair Day, we asked our KPRC 2 Facebook and Instagram followers which places serve the best chocolate eclairs in Houston.

Here’s what they recommended:

  • Ooh La La Dessert Boutique (Multiple locations)
  • Shipley’s Do-Nuts (Multiple locations)
  • Three Brothers Bakery (Multiple locations)
  • Kenny and Ziggy’s Delicatessen (2327 Post Oak, Houston)
  • Moeller’s (4201 Bellaire, Houston)
  • House of Pies (Multiple locations)
  • La Madeleine French Cafe & Bakery (Multiple locations)
  • Croissant-Brioche (2435 Rice, Houston)
  • French Gourmet Bakery (2250 Westheimer, Houston)
  • Phoenicia Greek Market (Multiple locations)
  • H-E-B Central Market (3815 Westheimer, Houston)

Did we miss any recommendations? Let us know in the comments below and we will add them to the list!

