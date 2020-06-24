Houstonians say these 11 places serve the best chocolate eclairs in the area

HOUSTON – Chocolate eclairs, a delectable sweet originated in France is popular among Houstonians.

The oblong-shaped pastry was first invented in the 1860s and made their way to the U.S. and Canada soon after.

In honor of National Chocolate Eclair Day, we asked our KPRC 2 Facebook and Instagram followers which places serve the best chocolate eclairs in Houston.

Here’s what they recommended:

Ooh La La Dessert Boutique (Multiple locations)

Shipley’s Do-Nuts (Multiple locations)

Three Brothers Bakery (Multiple locations)

Kenny and Ziggy’s Delicatessen (2327 Post Oak, Houston)

Moeller’s (4201 Bellaire, Houston)

House of Pies (Multiple locations)

La Madeleine French Cafe & Bakery (Multiple locations)

Croissant-Brioche (2435 Rice, Houston)

French Gourmet Bakery (2250 Westheimer, Houston)

Phoenicia Greek Market (Multiple locations)

H-E-B Central Market (3815 Westheimer, Houston)

Did we miss any recommendations? Let us know in the comments below and we will add them to the list!