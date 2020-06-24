Houstonians say these 11 places serve the best chocolate eclairs in the area

HOUSTON – Chocolate eclairs, a delectable sweet originated in France is popular among Houstonians.
The oblong-shaped pastry was first invented in the 1860s and made their way to the U.S. and Canada soon after.
In honor of National Chocolate Eclair Day, we asked our KPRC 2 Facebook and Instagram followers which places serve the best chocolate eclairs in Houston.
Here’s what they recommended:
- Ooh La La Dessert Boutique (Multiple locations)
- Shipley’s Do-Nuts (Multiple locations)
- Three Brothers Bakery (Multiple locations)
- Kenny and Ziggy’s Delicatessen (2327 Post Oak, Houston)
- Moeller’s (4201 Bellaire, Houston)
- House of Pies (Multiple locations)
- La Madeleine French Cafe & Bakery (Multiple locations)
- Croissant-Brioche (2435 Rice, Houston)
- French Gourmet Bakery (2250 Westheimer, Houston)
- Phoenicia Greek Market (Multiple locations)
- H-E-B Central Market (3815 Westheimer, Houston)
Did we miss any recommendations? Let us know in the comments below and we will add them to the list!