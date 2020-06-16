Doughnut lovers, rejoice: Voodoo Doughnuts to open second Houston-area location in Montrose

HOUSTON – Here’s a yummy surprise!

The wildly popular Voodoo Doughnuts is opening another location in Houston. The new location will be along Westheimer near Commonwealth in Montrose.

Voodoo Doughnuts took off in Oregon and has been expanding all over the place ever since. They've got some pretty unique options with cereal, candy, and even bacon involved.

The franchise says they’ll be hiring more than 70 employees for the new location. It is expected to be open by the end of the year.