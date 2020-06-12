Here’s where you can get a free chocolate chip cookie in Houston today

Crumbl Cookies is offering one free chocolate chip cookie to each customer who visits its shop on Friday, June 12.

Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating menu with four new gourmet cookies weekly in addition to its milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookie which are always available for order.

Customers can also have their cookies paired with a delicious ice cream.

Crumbl Cookies’ Bellaire location, which had its grand opening this week, is the fourth in the Houston area.

Orders are available for delivery, curbside pick-up, and takeout and can be placed in advance online.

Crumbl Cookies located at 5103 Bellaire Blvd within the Bellaire Town Center is open on Friday from 8 a.m. until midnight.