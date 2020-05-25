83ºF

After originally opening right before coronavirus, new BYOB Italian restaurant near Memorial Park re-opens

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Porta’Vino is located at 7800 Washington Avenue
Porta’Vino is now reopened.

The BYOB Italian restaurant initially opened on March 8 but was shuttered just eight days later amid the coronavirus pandemic, Paper City Mag reports.

The restaurant is named Porta’Vino which in Italian translates to “bring wine."

Porta’Vino is operating up to 50% seating capacity and offers “unlimited” patio seating, in compliance with reopening guidelines.

Porta’Vino is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday - Sunday.

It is located at 7800 Washington Avenue, where it splits into Hempstead and Old Katy Road.

