These restaurants are offering Memorial Day deals for active military and veterans

Happy Memorial Day weekend.

Here are seven restaurants offering deals to active-duty military personnel and veterans.

Bonefish Grill: Beginning Monday, May 25, Bonefish Grill will offer a 10% military discount indefinitely.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Offering 10% off the price of a meal for U.S. military members and veterans who dine-in, Monday, May 25.

Fogo de Chão: Offering 20% off to-go orders to veterans and active duty on Monday, May 25.

Golden Corral: Offering 10% off total bill. Must present a military ID.

Hooters: Offering 20% off take-out orders to military personnel.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Offering 10% off their meal for veterans and active-duty military who dine-in on Monday, May 25. Must present a service identification or military ID/badge. Offer applies to tables of four or less.

Outback Steakhouse: Offering 10% off order. Must present a military ID.