This is where Houstonians say they get the best brisket
Texans sure do know a lot about their barbecue.
We asked our audience which restaurants fire up the best brisket in the Houston area and received hundreds of recommendations.
Places like FireCraft BQQ, Corkscrew, Pinkerton’s and Tejas Chocolate+Barbecue were notably popular among Houstonians.
After digging through all the comments, we created a map featuring the most recommended barbecue joints.
Popular catering recommendations that couldn’t be marked on the map include FireCraft BBQ, A-Que Lister’s Smokehouse BBQ & Catering, Daddy Duncan’s BBQ, and Lucky7cookers.
Here is where to get the best brisket in Houston, according to KPRC viewers:
Big Horn BBQ
Multiple locations
Blood Bros. BBQ
5425 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire
Brett’s Barbecue Shop
606 S Mason Rd, Katy
Brooks’ Place
18020 Farm to Market Rd 529, Cypress
Burns Original BBQ
8307 De Priest St, Houston
Central Texas Style BBQ
4110 Broadway St, Pearland
Charlie’s Bar-B-Que
4803 Bissonnet St, Bellaire
CorkScrew BBQ
26608 Keith St, Spring
Demeris Bar-B-Q
Multiple locations
Eddie O’s BBQ
1307 Enid St, Houston
Feges BBQ
3, Greenway Plaza Suite C-210, Houston
Gatlin’s BBQ
3510 Ella Blvd Bldg C Ste A, Houston
Gessner’s Grub BBQ Co.
25131 Melda Rd, Spring
Jackson Street Barbecue
209 Jackson St, Houston
Kat’s BBQ
3805 Farm to Market 646 Road North, Santa Fe
Killen’s Barbecue
3613 E Broadway St, Pearland
Lenox Barbecue & Catering
5420 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston
Leon’s World Finest Bar-B-Que
5427 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston
MADMAX BBQ Mobile Food Truck
3723 b, W Orem Dr, Houston
No Name Bar-B-Q
101 Pasadena Blvd, Pasadena
Old Bucs Barbecue
20351 Morris Avenue, Hwy 6, Manvel
Old Hickory Inn Barbecue
Multiple locations
Pinkerton’s Barbecue
1504 Airline Dr, Houston, TX
Ray’s BBQ Shack
3929 Old Spanish Trail, Houston
Red River BBQ & Grill - Katy
1711 S Mason Rd, Katy
Schulze’s Bar-B-Que
1214 1st St, Rosenberg
Skeets Barbeque of Silverlake
10228 Broadway St #114, Pearland
SouthernQ
411 W Richey Rd, Houston
Tejas Chocolate+Barbecue
200 N Elm St, Tomball
Tin Roof BBQ
18918 Town Center Blvd, Atascocita
The Brisket House
5775 Woodway Dr, Houston
The Caboose BBQ
113 E Sealy St, Alvin
The Pit Room
1201 Richmond Ave, Houston
The Rusty Buckle
22664 Community Dr, New Caney
Triple J’s Smokehouse
6715 Homestead Rd, Houston
Truth BBQ
110 S Heights Blvd, Houston
Wild West BBQ
1205 E Mulberry St, Angleton
Witt Pit BBQ
2516 1st St, Rosenberg
2 Guys 1 Pit BBQ & Catering
11711 Spring Cypress Rd, Tomball
