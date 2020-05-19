This is where Houstonians say they get the best brisket

Texans sure do know a lot about their barbecue.

We asked our audience which restaurants fire up the best brisket in the Houston area and received hundreds of recommendations.

Places like FireCraft BQQ, Corkscrew, Pinkerton’s and Tejas Chocolate+Barbecue were notably popular among Houstonians.

After digging through all the comments, we created a map featuring the most recommended barbecue joints.

Popular catering recommendations that couldn’t be marked on the map include FireCraft BBQ, A-Que Lister’s Smokehouse BBQ & Catering, Daddy Duncan’s BBQ, and Lucky7cookers.

Here is where to get the best brisket in Houston, according to KPRC viewers:

Big Horn BBQ

Multiple locations

Blood Bros. BBQ

5425 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire

Brett’s Barbecue Shop

606 S Mason Rd, Katy

Brooks’ Place

18020 Farm to Market Rd 529, Cypress

Burns Original BBQ

8307 De Priest St, Houston

Central Texas Style BBQ

4110 Broadway St, Pearland

Charlie’s Bar-B-Que

4803 Bissonnet St, Bellaire

CorkScrew BBQ

26608 Keith St, Spring

Demeris Bar-B-Q

Multiple locations

Eddie O’s BBQ

1307 Enid St, Houston

Feges BBQ

3, Greenway Plaza Suite C-210, Houston

Gatlin’s BBQ

3510 Ella Blvd Bldg C Ste A, Houston

Gessner’s Grub BBQ Co.

25131 Melda Rd, Spring

Jackson Street Barbecue

209 Jackson St, Houston

Kat’s BBQ

3805 Farm to Market 646 Road North, Santa Fe

Killen’s Barbecue

3613 E Broadway St, Pearland

Lenox Barbecue & Catering

5420 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston

Leon’s World Finest Bar-B-Que

5427 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston

MADMAX BBQ Mobile Food Truck

3723 b, W Orem Dr, Houston

No Name Bar-B-Q

101 Pasadena Blvd, Pasadena

Old Bucs Barbecue

20351 Morris Avenue, Hwy 6, Manvel

Old Hickory Inn Barbecue

Multiple locations

Pinkerton’s Barbecue

1504 Airline Dr, Houston, TX

Ray’s BBQ Shack

3929 Old Spanish Trail, Houston

Red River BBQ & Grill - Katy

1711 S Mason Rd, Katy

Schulze’s Bar-B-Que

1214 1st St, Rosenberg

Skeets Barbeque of Silverlake

10228 Broadway St #114, Pearland

SouthernQ

411 W Richey Rd, Houston

Tejas Chocolate+Barbecue

200 N Elm St, Tomball

Tin Roof BBQ

18918 Town Center Blvd, Atascocita

The Brisket House

5775 Woodway Dr, Houston

The Caboose BBQ

113 E Sealy St, Alvin

The Pit Room

1201 Richmond Ave, Houston

The Rusty Buckle

22664 Community Dr, New Caney

Triple J’s Smokehouse

6715 Homestead Rd, Houston

Truth BBQ

110 S Heights Blvd, Houston

Wild West BBQ

1205 E Mulberry St, Angleton

Witt Pit BBQ

2516 1st St, Rosenberg

2 Guys 1 Pit BBQ & Catering

11711 Spring Cypress Rd, Tomball