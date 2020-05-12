Krispy Kreme brings back lemon-glazed doughnuts for a limited time
Get ‘em while they’re hot! Krispy Kreme is bringing back its fan-favorite lemon glaze flavor this week only.
Starting Tuesday, Krispy Kreme Lemon Glazed and Lemon Kreme Filled Doughnuts will be back on the menu for a limited time.
As a part of a three-week promotion, Krispy Kreme is offering one fruit flavor each week for four days only.
The lemon glaze flavor will be available May 12 - 15 for pickup or delivery while shops remain closed.
Find the Krispy Kreme location nearest to you.
