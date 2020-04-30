Why can’t this happen in Houston? A restaurant is offering adult happy meals with booze and candy

An adult’s dream come true.

A Cincinnati restaurant is offering adult happy meals to go, complete with alcohol and candy, WLWT reports.

Dunlap Cafe is offering a carry-out box that includes an entree, side of fries, boozy drinks, Twizzlers and a koozie.

Entree options include cheeseburgers, chicken tenders or a fried chicken sandwich.

The restaurant is offering several alcohol options with the adult happy meals, the restaurant says.

Box options have inventive names, and prices vary depending on which drink is ordered.

The Working Class Box comes with a soda, cause you’re on the clock, but like fun and costs $6.

The Soccer Mom Seltzer Box comes with a choice of White Claw or Truly and costs $8. A shot of Tito’s can be added for $3.

The Pouch of Fun comes with a cocktail and costs $12.

Can we have a restaurant in Houston do this?