This Houston mail-order bakery makes healthy treats and it is what people need right now

HOUSTON – Want to eat endless cookies without regret? ChipMonk Baking has the perfect recipe for you.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, ChipMonk Baking has experienced significant growth in business as people look for healthy treats, Culture Map reports.

ChipMonk makes cookies, brownie bites, and other desserts using monk fruit and allulose, a rare low-calorie simple sugar found naturally in foods like figs, raisins, and maple syrup.

ChipMonk’s menu includes traditional flavors like white chocolate-macadamia, chocolate chip, lemon, snickerdoodle, etc.

The bakery also sells dry mixes for those who want to bake at home.

ChipMonk Baking was founded by David Downing and Jose Hernandez.

According to Culture Map, Hernandez began to develop ChipMonk’s healthy treat recipes to satisfy his cravings for cookies after being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes.

“We’ve refined these recipes and now offer numerous different cookies, dry mixes, and brownie bites which all taste delicious and won’t spike your blood sugar,” Hernandez said in a statement. “While they’re great for people with diabetes, Celiac disease, or those who follow a keto diet, anyone who tries them will enjoy the taste and texture.”