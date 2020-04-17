Trump announces new $19 billion program to send direct payments to farmers, ranchers amid coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – President Donald Trump announced the “Coronavirus Food Assistance Program” to provide direct financial relief for farmers, ranchers and producers at the Friday press briefing.

The $19 billion program under Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be divided into two parts:

$16 billion in direct payments to farmers ranchers and producers

USDA will be purchasing $3 billion in dairy, produce and meat products from American farmers, ranchers and producers

Farmers around the country have been badly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and some have had to resort to destroying their crops due to lack of demand from restaurants that have become takeout or delivery only during stay-at-home orders across states. Some dairy farmers are dumping fresh milk that would normally go to schools that are now closed.

Many local farmers told KPRC 2 earlier this week that they have also been struggling under the pressure of pandemic closures.

