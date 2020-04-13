Willie G’s Restaurant to offer free meals to first responders

HOUSTON – As restaurants around the city have closed their dining rooms to follow social distancing guidelines, Landry’s restaurants continue to give back.

First responders can now receive one free meal a day, seven days a week from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the former Willie G’s restaurant located at 1605 Post Oak Blvd., continuing every day until business returns to normal.

First responders, including fire, police, paramedics and EMT, must arrive in uniform or show their badge/identification to receive their meal.