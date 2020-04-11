74ºF

Food

These 5 Houston-area restaurants are still offering special menus for Easter

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

State Fare dinner kits to-go for Easter 2020.
State Fare dinner kits to-go for Easter 2020. (State Fare)

This Easter will be extremely different from the years before, but you still have the ability to make your small household gathering special and restaurants in Houston are here to help.

If you normally go out, consider ordering in. And if you normally cook for several people, take that task off your hands.

Restaurants in Houston are offering special Easter meal kits for curbside pick up or delivery.

Here are five restaurants offering Easter specials:

