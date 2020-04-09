Houston pop-up kitchen serves free, hot meals to unemployed, seniors during coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON – A pop-up kitchen started by Houston City Councilmember Letitia Plummer aims to serve hot meals to at least 100 hungry Houstonians each day during the coronavirus outbreak.

Pop-up kitchen?

The pop-up kitchen is a place where unemployed Houstonians or people who are 65 and older can get a free hot meal. Plummer got the idea of starting the pop-up kitchen after talking to civic leaders last week about how difficult it’s been to feed seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of the multi-purpose centers they rely on are now closed. With so many Houstonians now out of work, the idea to help those in need began to blossom.

“The money that’s coming in from the federal government, isn’t coming in fast enough so getting a hot meal is something that’s crucial,” Plummer said.

How does it work?

The pop-up kitchen outside Seaside Lounge at 702 West Dallas Street near downtown Houston opened Wednesday with plans to be open through Sunday, April 12.

It will reopen Tuesday, April 14 through April 19. The hours of operatoin are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chefs from several local restaurants have joined the initiative and each creates their own menu which changes daily.

The meals are free to anyone who shows proof of unemployment or proof that they are 65 years or older.

“We are just hoping that people understand how special this is. The restaurant industry is really struggling right now. For the chefs of the restaurants to come here and do this for us, it’s just the way Houston comes together,” Plummer said.

Social distancing practices are in place every step of the process.

How to participate

Chefs interested in donating their time can sign up on a website created for the pop-up kitchen. The pop-up kitchen will continue to operate as long as Houstonians continue to showcase the overwhelming generosity through a GoFundMe page set up for the pop-up kitchen.

For more information about the Pop-Up Kitchen, including its volunteer chef and menu for the day, Houstonians can visit the kitchen’s Facebook page.