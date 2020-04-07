85ºF

Food

LIST: Here are 10 Houston restaurants offering Easter dinner to-go

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

Backstreet Cafe serving Beef Tenderloin plates for Easter Sunday dinner.
HOUSTON – With the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changing Easter Sunday plans, Houstonians are turning to taking their dinners to-go.

Several restaurants in the Houston area have offered menu specials such as meals-for-two and family specials to enjoy Easter during their quarantine.

Here’s a list of some restaurants offering specials for Easter Sunday to go:

The Palm Houston

Address: 6100 Westheimer, Houston

Backstreet Cafe

Address: 1804 Washington, Houston

Hugo’s

Address: 1600 Westheimer, Houston

Vic & Anthony’s

Address: 1510 Texas Ave, Houston

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Address: Multiple locations

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Address: 5061 Westheimer, Houston

Brasserie du Parc

Address: 1440 Lamar, Houston

Étoile Cuisine et Bar

Address: 1101 Uptown Park Blvd. Suite 11

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Address: Multiple Locations

Creekwood Grill

Address: 12710 Telge Rd., Cypress

