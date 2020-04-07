LIST: Here are 10 Houston restaurants offering Easter dinner to-go
HOUSTON – With the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changing Easter Sunday plans, Houstonians are turning to taking their dinners to-go.
Several restaurants in the Houston area have offered menu specials such as meals-for-two and family specials to enjoy Easter during their quarantine.
Here’s a list of some restaurants offering specials for Easter Sunday to go:
The Palm Houston
Address: 6100 Westheimer, Houston
Backstreet Cafe
Address: 1804 Washington, Houston
Hugo’s
Address: 1600 Westheimer, Houston
Vic & Anthony’s
Address: 1510 Texas Ave, Houston
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy Easter with an exquisitely crafted menu at home. Indulge in our $99, 4-Course meal for two. Choose an appetizer, salad to share, 2 entrees, and 2 accompaniments. Call 713-228-1111 to place your order by April 10th for Saturday or Sunday pickup. Curbside service available. (Houston location only)
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Address: Multiple locations
View this post on Instagram
Here's your 3-Course SUNDAY SUPPER SPECIAL for $39 featuring Perry's Famous SEVEN-FINGER-HIGH Pork Chop, available to order ONLINE To-Go or call your local Perry's to preorder for Curbside Pickup. Continue your Sunday Tradition at Home, Sundays from 4-9 pm! Light some candles and dress your table up with your choice of Wedge, Caesar or Kale Salad, Perry's Famous Pork Chop and either our Orange Vanilla Cream Cheesecake, Chocolate Crunch or Butterscotch Budino for dessert! Tax plus 15% handling fee applied to food-to-go purchases. NO GRATUITY NECESSARY. Order online & pay by clicking the link in our bio!
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle
Address: 5061 Westheimer, Houston
View this post on Instagram
Celebrate Easter with a special pre-order menu, featuring Prime Rib, Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes and Strawberry Cheesecake. PLUS enjoy 50% off select wine bottles with your order. Learn more by visiting the link in our bio. - - #Easter #EasterSunday #DelFriscos #DelFriscosDoubleEagle #ToGo #happyeaster
Brasserie du Parc
Address: 1440 Lamar, Houston
#Easter is a week away, we have a special menu for the holiday. We will miss celebrating with you in the restaurant, but...Posted by Brasserie Du Parc Houston on Sunday, April 5, 2020
Étoile Cuisine et Bar
Address: 1101 Uptown Park Blvd. Suite 11
#Easter is a week away, we have a special menu for the holiday. We will miss celebrating with you in the restaurant, but...Posted by Étoile Cuisine et Bar on Sunday, April 5, 2020
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen
Address: Multiple Locations
Tired of cooking at home? We can help! Order individual meals for the family, or we can do a family meal of fajitas,...Posted by Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen - Eldridge on Thursday, April 2, 2020
Creekwood Grill
Address: 12710 Telge Rd., Cypress
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.