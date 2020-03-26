HISD cancels food distribution as prevention of coronavirus intensifies

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District announced Wednesday night it is canceling the distribution of food that the district has been doing for the past two weeks, as officials ramp up precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While the cancelation is for Thursday and Friday, officials say it “will remain in effect as the district re-evaluates its process for safely delivering this service to students and families.”

“This is a difficult decision to make, but the safety of the community, staff, and volunteers is our top priority,” the district wrote. “We are proud that in the past two weeks we have provided meals for thousands of Houston families when they need it most.”

Many children depend on school meals as their food for the day and missing out could mean going without food. The largest school district in Texas distributed thousands of meals curbside to children and families over a two-week period.

What now?

Although HISD’s distribution sites are canceled, the school district wanted to remind people that there are other options for families in need.

The City of Houston is operating a curbside meal program at 47 community centers around the city.

The free meals are distributed Monday through Friday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The meals include lunch and a snack and are available for children and teens up to the age 18.

“Only children who come to the site for pickup can receive the meal," the district reminded. “Parents are not allowed to take food for a child that is not present at the time of pickup.”

Families can also visit HoustonFoodBank.org to find out more places they can go to get food.