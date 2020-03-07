Applebee’s drink of the month is $1 Long Island Iced Teas

HOUSTON – Skip happy hour and head to Applebee’s.

Applebee’s neighborhood drink of the month in March is a Long Island Iced Tea, and they’re only charging $1 for it.

Get the V.I.P. treatment for just $1. The DOLLAR L.I.T. is back all March long! — Applebee's (@Applebees) March 5, 2020

Applebee’s recipe for its Long Island Iced Tea includes vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet and sour topped with cola.

To take part in the promotion, guests must dine-in.

The promotion will run through March before a new $1 drink deal is introduced in April.