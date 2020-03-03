Top 12 seafood restaurants to try in Houston

HOUSTON – This year, Lent is from Wednesday, February 26 – Thursday, April 9. Whether you’re committed to fasting during Lent or just craving seafood, there’s no shortage of seafood offerings in the greater Houston area. From Peruvian ceviche to spicy Thai inspired cuisine, we fished up a list of 12 memorable seafood dishes to please every palate!

191 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007

(832) 831-9820

This spot offers all the ambiance of an intimate neighborhood restaurant experience. Whether you are looking for a traditional dining experience with simply prepared seafood or a multicourse experience of shareable small plates, you can find it at 1751 Sea & Bar.

What to try: The Shrimp Curry- Thai green curry with tomato, shiitakes, onions, texmati rice and herbs.

This spot offers all the ambiance of an intimate neighborhood restaurant experience. Whether you are looking for a traditional dining experience with simply prepared seafood, or a multicourse experience of shareable small plates, you can find it at 1751 Sea & Bar. What to try: The Shrimp Curry- Thai green curry with tomato, shiitakes, onions, texmati rice and herbs. (1751 Sea & Bar)

250 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008

(713) 864-2050

When it comes to the fish of the day, what’s fresh is what’s for dinner. Chef Brandi Key has a rotating menu of market-fresh fish ready to be seasoned with careful thought and preparation.

What to try: If it’s on the menu, you MUST try the grilled redfish with arugula, basil pesto, and asparagus.

When it comes to the fish of the day, what’s fresh is what’s for dinner. Chef Brandi Key has a rotating menu of market fresh fish ready to be seasoned with careful thought and preparation. What to try: If it’s on the menu, you MUST try the grilled redfish with arugula, basil pesto and asparagus. (Alice Blue)

3 Northside locations to choose from.

Roadhouse-style local fish joint serving American & Cajun classics with beer & hurricanes.

This appetizer combines the flavors of crawfish etouffee and the fun of a hand-held cup made out of crusty French bread. Once fried, the French bread takes on the consistency of a delectable donut.

Crawfish Pistolet get the recipe HERE.

Roadhouse-style local fish joint serving American & Cajun classics with beer & hurricanes. This appetizer combines the flavors of crawfish etouffee and the fun of a hand-held cup made out of crusty French bread. Once fried, the French bread takes on the consistency of a delectable donut. (Bluewater Seafood)

2200 Post Oak Blvd #160, Houston, TX 77056

(713) 622-9996

To those in the know, Chef Hugo Ortega’s name is synonymous with quality, creativity, integrity, diligence and talent. Caracol’s menu is extensive and features a variety of fresh seafood, a Mexican Coastal Kitchen, as it’s called.

What to try: Tacos de Pescado Estilo Baja - crispy fish tacos with Napa cabbage and chipotle mayonnaise on house-made corn tortillas.

To those in the know, Chef Hugo Ortega’s name is synonymous with quality, creativity, integrity, diligence and talent. Caracol’s menu is extensive and features a variety of fresh seafood, a Mexican Coastal Kitchen, as it’s called. What to try: Tacos de Pescado Estilo Baja - crispy fish tacos with Napa cabbage and chipotle mayonnaise on house made corn tortillas. (Caracol)

5925 Almeda Rd A, Houston, TX 77004

(877) 328-4778

Chef Mark Holley loves to pair contemporary flavors with classic Southern cuisine and Pan Asian staples with Latin flavors. His menu is a fine reflection of the diversity and uniqueness of Houston.

What to try: The Thai snapper served with kimchi collard greens and hoppin’ john stir-fried rice.

Chef Mark Holley loves to pair contemporary flavors with classic Southern cuisine and Pan Asian staples with Latin flavors. His menu is a fine reflection of the diversity and uniqueness of Houston. What to try: The Thai snapper served with kimchi collard greens and hoppin’ john stir-fried rice. (Davis St. at Hermann Park)

1985 Welch St, Houston, TX 77019

(713) 807-8883

Formally Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood, Eugene’s continues to serve fine Cajun-style Gulf coast cuisine.

What to try: Oysters Montrose - 6 baked to perfection oysters laced w/garlic butter & topped w/jumbo lump crab, bread crumbs, parmesan cheese.

Formally Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood, Eugene’s continues to serve fine Cajun-style Gulf coast cuisine. What to try: Oysters Montrose - 6 baked to perfection oysters laced w/garlic butter & topped w/jumbo lump crab, bread crumbs, parmesan cheese. (Eugene's Gulf Coast Cuisine)

3737 Buffalo Speedway Suite 100, Houston, TX 77098

(832) 491-1717

Cajun-Creole cuisine in a setting that exudes chic Southern charm without the pretense of fine dining.

What to try: Fresh Gulf Fish- with cauliflower, golden-brown butter, and almonds.

Cajun-Creole cuisine in a setting that exudes chic Southern charm without the pretense of fine dining. What to try: Fresh Gulf Fish- with cauliflower, golden brown butter and almonds. (Eunice)

6652 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074

(713) 532-2837

Indian & Pakistani specialties in a laid-back setting. Special note *This spot is BYOB, so grab a bottle, and plan to enjoy a wonderful night out without breaking the bank.

What to try: The Goa Shrimp with sautéed shrimp in a bath of green coconut curry sauce. The Seafood Platter with grilled fish and shrimp masala is also an excellent choice.

Indian & Pakistani specialties in a laid-back setting. Special note *This spot is BYOB, so grab a bottle, and plan to enjoy a wonderful night out without breaking the bank. What to try: The Goa Shrimp with sautéed shrimp in a bath of green coconut curry sauce. The Seafood Platter with grilled fish and shrimp masala is also an excellent choice. (Himalaya)

3 locations to choose from the Heights, River Oaks and Memorial.

Liberty Kitchen recently revamped its “coastal cuisine meets modern comfort food” menu with an extensive fully customizable selection of seafood. Guests can enjoy seafood fried, grilled, griddled, blackened, buttered, or boiled, with the option to enhance fish dishes with extra servings of shrimp, blue crab, bacon-wrapped scallops, fried oysters and more.

What to try: Fried oyster tacos- corn tortillas, slaw, cilantro-jalapeno sauce, fries, grilled jalapeño and pico de gallo.

Liberty Kitchen recently revamped its “coastal cuisine meets modern comfort food” menu with an extensive fully customizable selection of seafood. Guests can enjoy seafood fried, grilled, griddled, blackened, buttered, or boiled, with the option to enhance fish dishes with extra servings of shrimp, blue brab, bacon-wrapped scallops, fried oysters and more. What to try: Fried oyster tacos- corn tortillas, slaw, cilantro-jalapeno sauce, fries, grilled jalapeño and pico de gallo. (Liberty Kitchen)

2445 Times Blvd, Houston, TX 77005

This food hall gem located inside Politan Row specializes in the fusion of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine offering ceviches, tiraditos, cold dishes, sushi rolls, and weekly specials.

What to try: The Peruvian Ceviche- generous hunks of quality fresh fish marinated in an aromatic citrus juice bath dotted with choclo (Peruvian corn), sweet potato purée and cancha (corn nuts). Get the recipe HERE.

This food hall gem located inside Politan Row specializes in the fusion of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine offering ceviches, tiraditos, cold dishes, sushi rolls and weekly specials. What to try: The Peruvian Ceviche- generous hunks of quality fresh fish marinated in an aromatic citrus juice bath dotted with choclo (Peruvian corn), sweet potato purée and cancha (corn nuts). (Pacha Nekkei)

23119 Colonial Pkwy suite b-2, Katy, TX 77449

(832) 913-6382

Malaysian street food specialties cooked from scratch.

Malaysian street food specialties cooked from scratch. (Phat Eatery)

1106 Bayport Blvd, Seabrook, TX 77586

(281) 942-9445

At Tookie’s Seafood, you can indulge in anything from ahi tuna tacos to fresh off the boat Gulf shrimp and oysters. Whatever you order, be sure to pair it with a side of Mama Ethel’s Onion Rings (you will thank me later).

What to try: Their grilled snow crab legs. Those legs are packed with succulent meat offering a natural sweetness in every bite. You can partake in this indulgent experience every Thursday for only $8.99 a cluster.