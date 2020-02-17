Cuchara Restaurant hosting boat tour with endless margaritas

HOUSTON – Cuchara Restaurant is hosting a Xochimilco-inspired boat tour in Houston from 6 p.m. to 7:30 on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Guests can enjoy live music, ceviche and unlimited — yes, unlimited — margaritas while onboard floating the Buffalo Bayou water canals.

Tickets for the experience cost $100 per person. Children are not allowed to attend.

Those interested can make a reservation by calling (713) 942-0000.