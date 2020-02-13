Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Delicious Truffle Sea Bass
Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Truffle Sea Bass
Serves: 2
Prep Time: 0 hr 5 min
Cook Time: 0 hr 10 min
Ingredients
- 1 Lb Sea Bass, Pan Seared
- 1/2 cup(s) Bread & Butter Chardonnay
- 1 cup(s) Heavy Cream
- 1 Tbsp Adams Reserve White Wine and Garlic Butter Seasoning
- 1 Tbsp Sabatino Truffle Salt
- 1 cup(s) H-E-B Baby Bella Mushrooms
- 2 Tbsp Otavio Avocado Oil
Instructions
- In a large skillet, add oil and bring to medium-high heat.
- Season fish with seasoning and place skin side up and sear for 3-4 minutes per side.
- Remove fish from pan. In the same pan, add mushrooms and sear. Next, add the wine and reduce for about 3 minutes. then add heavy cream, cook until desired thickness and finish with truffle salt.
- Add fish back to the pan, heat for about a minute and cover with mushroom sauce
