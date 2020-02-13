Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Delicious Truffle Sea Bass

Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Truffle Sea Bass

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 0 hr 5 min

Cook Time: 0 hr 10 min

Ingredients

1 Lb Sea Bass, Pan Seared

1/2 cup(s) Bread & Butter Chardonnay

1 cup(s) Heavy Cream

1 Tbsp Adams Reserve White Wine and Garlic Butter Seasoning

1 Tbsp Sabatino Truffle Salt

1 cup(s) H-E-B Baby Bella Mushrooms

2 Tbsp Otavio Avocado Oil

Instructions

In a large skillet, add oil and bring to medium-high heat. Season fish with seasoning and place skin side up and sear for 3-4 minutes per side. Remove fish from pan. In the same pan, add mushrooms and sear. Next, add the wine and reduce for about 3 minutes. then add heavy cream, cook until desired thickness and finish with truffle salt. Add fish back to the pan, heat for about a minute and cover with mushroom sauce

