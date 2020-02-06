40ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

40ºF

Food

Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Italian style dishes

Tags: Cookin' Time With H-E-B, Food
photo

Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Roasted asparagus with white wine lemon garlic sauce

Ingredients

  • 2 Lb Fresh Asparagus
  • 6 fl oz LE Sauce white wine lemon garlic sauce
  • 2 Tbsp Adam's Reserve House Rub
  • 1/4 cup(s) Parmesan cheese, shredded

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350F.
  2. Cut the last 1/2 inch of the asparagus stock off and place on a foil-lined baking sheet.
  3. Sprinkle House rub on the asparagus and bake for 9-12 minutes or until al dente.
  4. In a small saucepan, heat the white wine lemon garlic sauce on medium for 3-4 minutes.
  5. Remove asparagus from the pan and spoon the sauce over the cooked asparagus and top with Parmesan cheese

Pasta with Sausage and truffle cheese

Ingredients

  • 12 Oz Rustico pasta
  • 8 Oz HEB queso Poblano Chicken Sausage
  • 14 1/2 fl oz HEB Diced Italian style tomatoes
  • 1 cup(s) HEB spinach, fresh and chopped
  • 2 Tbsp Sabatino Truffle Parmesan cheese
  • 2 Tbsp CM 4 leaf Balsamic Vinegar

Instructions

  1. Cook the pasta according to the package.
  2. In a skillet on medium-high heat, saute the sausage. Remove from skillet and dice into 1-inch pieces.
  3. Add the chopped spinach and tomatoes to the skillet. Cook on medium for 2-3 minutes or until the spinach is wilted. Add the pasta and sausage to the skillet and heat 2-3 minutes.
  4. Drizzle the balsamic over the pasta mixture and toss. Top with a sprinkling of the Truffle Parmesan cheese

Share your dish with us on social media using #HEBrecipe

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.