Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Italian style dishes
Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Roasted asparagus with white wine lemon garlic sauce
Ingredients
- 2 Lb Fresh Asparagus
- 6 fl oz LE Sauce white wine lemon garlic sauce
- 2 Tbsp Adam's Reserve House Rub
- 1/4 cup(s) Parmesan cheese, shredded
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- Cut the last 1/2 inch of the asparagus stock off and place on a foil-lined baking sheet.
- Sprinkle House rub on the asparagus and bake for 9-12 minutes or until al dente.
- In a small saucepan, heat the white wine lemon garlic sauce on medium for 3-4 minutes.
- Remove asparagus from the pan and spoon the sauce over the cooked asparagus and top with Parmesan cheese
Pasta with Sausage and truffle cheese
Ingredients
- 12 Oz Rustico pasta
- 8 Oz HEB queso Poblano Chicken Sausage
- 14 1/2 fl oz HEB Diced Italian style tomatoes
- 1 cup(s) HEB spinach, fresh and chopped
- 2 Tbsp Sabatino Truffle Parmesan cheese
- 2 Tbsp CM 4 leaf Balsamic Vinegar
Instructions
- Cook the pasta according to the package.
- In a skillet on medium-high heat, saute the sausage. Remove from skillet and dice into 1-inch pieces.
- Add the chopped spinach and tomatoes to the skillet. Cook on medium for 2-3 minutes or until the spinach is wilted. Add the pasta and sausage to the skillet and heat 2-3 minutes.
- Drizzle the balsamic over the pasta mixture and toss. Top with a sprinkling of the Truffle Parmesan cheese
