#BuyBlack: Here are 8 Black-owned BBQ restaurants in Houston
HOUSTON – In honor of Black History Month, KPRC 2 is highlighting Black-owned businesses in the Greater Houston area.
In this edition, we spotlight mouthwatering barbecue joints in the area.
Here are 8 Black-owned BBQ restaurants in Houston:
SouthernQ BBQ and Catering
Address: 411 W Richey Road, Houston, TX 77090
16540 Kuykendahl Road, Houston, TX 77090
Website: www.southernqbbqcatering.com/
Gatlin’s BBQ
Happy Friday y'all!! Listen, we are in the kitchen smokin' all the @gatlinsbarbecue classics and favorites. Come through for your favorite dishes plus the weekend features...beef ribs, collard greens and candied yams. The party has already started and we'd hope to see you for lunch or dinner to keep the party going! #themorethemerrier (photocredit: @whitebeardphotography_tx) #litsi #houstonbbq #texasbbq #friday #friyay #lunch #dinner #everydayisagreatdayforbbq @ Gatlin's BBQ & Catering
Address: 3510 Ella Blvd., Building C, Suite A, Houston, TX 77018
Website: www.gatlinsbbq.com/
Brooks’ Place
Address: 18020 FM 529, Cypress, TX 77433
Website: www.brooksplacebbq.com/
Ray’s BBQ Shack
Address: 3929 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX 77021
Website: www.raysbbqshack.com/
Burns Original BBQ
Address: 8307 De Priest St., Houston, TX 77088
Website: www.burnsoriginalbbq.com
R & K Barbecue
Baked potato with turkey loaded , 2 specials with chopped beef sandwich, and Michael Harris sandwich #houstonfoodplug #houston #texas #workouttoeat #lovetoeat #brisket #ribs #traveltoeat #houstonrestaurant #eat #eatgood #alwaysonthego #barbq #foodporn #foodie #foodporn #foodblogger #foodstyle #foodlover #fooddiary #foodinsta #foodblog #eathealthy #eatwell #foodpics #travel #travelblogger #travelfood #travelgram
Address: 911 Normandy St., Houston, TX 77015
Website: www.rkbarbecue.com/
Triple J’s Smokehouse
Address: 6715 Homestead Road, Houston, TX 77028
Website: www.triplejsmokehouse.com/
Boogies Chicago Style BBQ
Address: 1767 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, TX 77489
Website: www.boogieschicagostylebbq.com/
Houston Sauce Pit
Update: 6:47pm SOLD OUT! // - - Come and get your Super Bowl SAUCE PIT PLATTER! Available TODAY for Super Bowl Sunday at @lildannyspeedoskitelounge📍823 Dumble St. 77023 from 3-7pm or sold out. Includes 4 BBQ Link Dawgs, BBQ Wangs and our new Trill Brisket Nacho! Get this ultimate Vegan BBQ Platter for only $65 (feeds between 4-6 people)! // **No pre-orders accepted. Same menu items will be available for individual purchase! - - #houstonsaucepit #veganbbq #houstonvegans #texasvegan #houstonfoodie #houstonsauceco #veganhouston #houstonfoodblogger #bestfoodhouston #veganfoodie
Address: Food truck location changes daily. Check @HoustonSaucePit Instagram page.
Website: www.houstonsauceco.com/
