Food

#BuyBlack: Here are 8 Black-owned BBQ restaurants in Houston

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Gatlin's BBQ
Gatlin's BBQ (KPRC)

HOUSTON – In honor of Black History Month, KPRC 2 is highlighting Black-owned businesses in the Greater Houston area.

In this edition, we spotlight mouthwatering barbecue joints in the area.

Here are 8 Black-owned BBQ restaurants in Houston:

SouthernQ BBQ and Catering

Address: 411 W Richey Road, Houston, TX 77090

16540 Kuykendahl Road, Houston, TX 77090

Website: www.southernqbbqcatering.com/

Gatlin’s BBQ

Address: 3510 Ella Blvd., Building C, Suite A, Houston, TX 77018

Website: www.gatlinsbbq.com/

Brooks’ Place

Address: 18020 FM 529, Cypress, TX 77433

Website: www.brooksplacebbq.com/

Ray’s BBQ Shack

Address: 3929 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX 77021

Website: www.raysbbqshack.com/

Burns Original BBQ

Address: 8307 De Priest St., Houston, TX 77088

Website: www.burnsoriginalbbq.com

R & K Barbecue

Address: 911 Normandy St., Houston, TX 77015

Website: www.rkbarbecue.com/

Triple J’s Smokehouse

Address: 6715 Homestead Road, Houston, TX 77028

Website: www.triplejsmokehouse.com/

Boogies Chicago Style BBQ

Address: 1767 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, TX 77489

Website: www.boogieschicagostylebbq.com/

Houston Sauce Pit

Address: Food truck location changes daily. Check @HoustonSaucePit Instagram page.

Website: www.houstonsauceco.com/

