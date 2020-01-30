Where to get the best croissants in Houston, according to KPRC viewers

HOUSTON – Happy National Croissant Day!

We asked our audience for the best spots in Houston to order the flaky pastry and this is where KPRC viewers recommended:

Angela’s Oven

204 Aurora St, Houston

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Multiple locations

Cracker Barrel

Multiple locations

Decadent Coffee and Dessert Bar

350 Promenade Way #500, Sugar Land

French Riviera Bakery and Cafe

3100 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston

Julie’s French Pastries

14522 Memorial Dr, Houston

La Madeleine

Multiple locations