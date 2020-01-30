Where to get the best croissants in Houston, according to KPRC viewers
HOUSTON – Happy National Croissant Day!
We asked our audience for the best spots in Houston to order the flaky pastry and this is where KPRC viewers recommended:
Angela’s Oven
204 Aurora St, Houston
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
Multiple locations
Cracker Barrel
Multiple locations
Decadent Coffee and Dessert Bar
350 Promenade Way #500, Sugar Land
French Riviera Bakery and Cafe
3100 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston
Julie’s French Pastries
14522 Memorial Dr, Houston
La Madeleine
Multiple locations
