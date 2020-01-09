Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Recipes to help keep your resolutions going
Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Fish Lettuce Wraps with Chipotle Coleslaw
Ingredients
- 1 Lb cod fish fillets
- 1/4 cup(s) Adams Reserve Southwest Ancho Seasoning
- 1/4 cup(s) Grain4Grain Low Carb Flour
- 1/4 cup(s) Ottavio Avocado Oil
- 1 Jar Better Way Provisions Chipotle Ranch Dressing
- 1 (10 oz) Bag H-E-B Power Slaw
- 1 (5.3 oz) H-E-B Greek Yogurt
- 1/4 cup(s) green onions, sliced
- 6 green leaf lettuce leaves, washed
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, stir together Southwest Ancho Seasoning and Grain4Grain Flour. Coat the fish in the mixture on both sides.
- In a large non-stick pan, heat the Avocado Oil over medium heat. Pan-fry the fish on each side for 4 - 5 minutes each, creating a crust on the fish. It should lift easily when it’s ready to be flipped and when it’s finished, it should flake with a fork.
- In a separate bowl, mix Chipotle Ranch, Power Slaw and greek yogurt.
- To assemble, place lettuce leaves on a plate, top with fish, coleslaw, green onions and squeeze a lime if desired.
Jamaican Jerk Grilled Chicken
Ingredients
- 2 Lb chicken quarters, legs and wings, rinsed and patted dry
- 1 Jar Better Way Provisions Jamaican Jerk Marinade
- 1/4 cup(s) honey
- 1/4 cup(s) lime juice
Instructions
- In a plastic bowl or sealing bag, add in chicken, Jamaican Jerk Marinade, honey and lime.
- Refrigerate for at least 3 hours to marinade.
- Preheat barbecue over medium heat. Remove chicken from jerk marinade. Place chicken, skin side down, on grill rack, cover and grill until chicken is cooked through, turning occasionally and adjusting heat if browning too quickly, about 20 minutes
Smokehouse Turkey Bowl
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp olive oil, divided use
- 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and small diced
- 1 cup(s) white onions, diced
- 1 Lb ground turkey
- 1/3 cup(s) Better Way Provisions Smokehouse Marinade
- 8 4/5 Oz Central Market Quick Heat White & Red Quinoa, prepared according to package directions
- 5 Oz baby spinach, chopped
Instructions
- Place half of the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add sweet potatoes and cook several minutes, tossing occasionally. Once tender, remove from pan and set aside.
- Add remaining oil and onions to the same pan and cook several minutes until onions are translucent. Add ground turkey and cook, breaking apart with a fork, until browned. Stir in the marinade then return sweet potatoes to pan.
- To build bowls, place prepared quinoa in the bottom of a bowl, add chopped spinach followed by turkey mixture. Top with additional smokehouse marinade, if desired.
- Chef’s Note: This recipe is great for meal prep! Just divide into meal prep containers and enjoy for lunch
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.