Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Recipes to help keep your resolutions going

In a medium bowl, stir together Southwest Ancho Seasoning and Grain4Grain Flour. Coat the fish in the mixture on both sides.

In a large non-stick pan, heat the Avocado Oil over medium heat. Pan-fry the fish on each side for 4 - 5 minutes each, creating a crust on the fish. It should lift easily when it’s ready to be flipped and when it’s finished, it should flake with a fork.