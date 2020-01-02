60ºF

Food

Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Healthy start to the new year

photo

Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Thai Peanut Broccoli Slaw

Ingredients

  • 1 bag of Julienne Cut Fiesta Broccoli Slaw
  • 2 cup(s) Better Way Thai Peanut Sauce
  • 1 Fresh bunch of cilantro chopped &cleaned
  • 1/2 cup(s) Red onion chopped
  • 1 Tsp Adam's Reserve House Rub
  • 1/2 cup(s) Shaved Almond

Instructions

  1. Toss coleslaw with all the Ingredients and Serve

Ssam Easy Pan Seared Salmon

Ingredients

  • 1 Lb Atlantic Salmon
  • 1 Tbsp Avocado Oil
  • 1 cup(s) Better Way Provisions Ssam Sauce
  • 1 Tbsp Green Onions Chopped
  • 1 Tbsp Unsalted Butter
  • 1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Roasted Garlic Rub

Instructions

  1. Season salmon with the rub. Then heat oil in a pan for 2-3 minutes.
  2. Then pan sear salmon in pan skin side up. Heat for 4-5 minutes till salmon is golden brown then flip over and finish cooking salmon at on skin side down for 4-5 minutes. Till salmon is cooked. The internal temperature should be 145 degrees.
  3. Take salmon out of pan drain any oil add sauce heat for 2-3 minutes. Then turn off the heat and add in butter and green onions. Pour over cooked salmon

