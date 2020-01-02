Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Healthy start to the new year
Here are the yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Thai Peanut Broccoli Slaw
Ingredients
- 1 bag of Julienne Cut Fiesta Broccoli Slaw
- 2 cup(s) Better Way Thai Peanut Sauce
- 1 Fresh bunch of cilantro chopped &cleaned
- 1/2 cup(s) Red onion chopped
- 1 Tsp Adam's Reserve House Rub
- 1/2 cup(s) Shaved Almond
Instructions
- Toss coleslaw with all the Ingredients and Serve
Ssam Easy Pan Seared Salmon
Ingredients
- 1 Lb Atlantic Salmon
- 1 Tbsp Avocado Oil
- 1 cup(s) Better Way Provisions Ssam Sauce
- 1 Tbsp Green Onions Chopped
- 1 Tbsp Unsalted Butter
- 1 Tbsp Adams Reserve Roasted Garlic Rub
Instructions
- Season salmon with the rub. Then heat oil in a pan for 2-3 minutes.
- Then pan sear salmon in pan skin side up. Heat for 4-5 minutes till salmon is golden brown then flip over and finish cooking salmon at on skin side down for 4-5 minutes. Till salmon is cooked. The internal temperature should be 145 degrees.
- Take salmon out of pan drain any oil add sauce heat for 2-3 minutes. Then turn off the heat and add in butter and green onions. Pour over cooked salmon
