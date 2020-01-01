Another one bites the dust: Original Hubcap Grill location closes

HOUSTON – A downtown lunchtime hotspot has officially closed its doors.

The original Hubcap Grill location in downtown closed its doors for the last time on Tuesday and will not be reopening in 2020.

Hubcap grill has been serving hungry customers since 2008, but according to Ricky Craig, owner of the burger restaurant, the “new lease was not feasible for lunch time trade only.”

Our Downtown location is officially closed (new lease was not feasible for lunch time trade only) We’re looking forward to our new location opening in Pearland soon, also Franchise/partnerships will be available for 2020 as we grow the Hubcap brand (serious inquires only) — Ricky Craig (@Hubcap_Grill) December 31, 2019

Craig shared a post on Twitter announcing the closure but encouraged fans not to get down about the news.

The local chain will be opening a new location in Pearland this year and, according to the website, the chain’s Galveston and Bush Airport Terminal A locations are officially open.

Craig said franchise and partnership opportunities will also be available in 2020 as he looks to “grow the Hubcap brand.”

Visit the Hubcap Grill website for more information on their various locations and menu options.