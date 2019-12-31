Today is the last day to get your Alamo Tamales fix at their Navigation location

HOUSTON – Customers rushed to Alamo Tamales at 2310 Navigation Boulevard Tuesday morning to enjoy the tamales one last time before the location closes.

In early November, the restaurant posted signage announcing it would be vacating the location Jan. 1.

Sad day is coming Posted by Roger Radtke on Saturday, November 16, 2019

Customers will still be able to get their tamale fix at the original location at 809 Berry Road.

“Best tamales in town at this location,” a customer who stopped by before heading to work, told KPRC 2. “I haven’t tried the ones down over there on Berry but at this location, they’ve always turned out great.”

The Navigation location became a tradition for many Houstonians who would stop by to purchase tamales by the dozen on Christmas Eve.

In line for Christmas Tamales at Alamo Tamales. Lady out serving pork tamales to customers outside. #NotAllHeroesWearCapes Posted by Pin Lim on Monday, December 24, 2018

A restaurant staff member told KPRC 2 the business would remain open for the day until it ran out of tamales.

Alamo Tamales offers fresh and daily-made homemade and machine-made tamales.

Its menu features pork, chicken, beef, jalapeño and cheese, bean, sweet corn, spinach, Salvadorean tamales and sweet tamales during the holiday season. Its best selling tamale is homemade pork, according to a fragment on its site.