Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Prime rib for the holidays
Here is a yummy recipe from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Prime rib road with green peppercorn sauce
Ingredients
- 4 Lb H-E-B Prime Beef Ribeye Roast, bone-in or boneless
- 6 Tbsp Rustico Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 6 Tbsp Adams Reserve Prime Rib & Steak Rub Rub
- 1/2 Jar Orti Di Calabria Green Peppercorn Sauce
- 1 Tbsp Worcestershire Sauce
- 1/2 cup(s) Heavy Whipping Cream
Instructions
- Heat oven to 350 F. Coat roast with Olive Oil and Prime Rib & Steak Rub over all surface areas.
- Place roast on a rack in a shallow roasting pan, fat-side up. Place in oven; cook beef 20 to 25 minutes per pound or to an internal temperature of 135*F for Medium-Rare doneness.
- Remove from oven; let stand 15 minutes while the temperature of beef rises another 10 degrees or so.
- Carve beef into slices as thick as you wish. Drizzle with pan drippings, if desired.
- To prepare Green Peppercorn Sauce: In a medium pan add in Green Peppercorn Sauce, Worcestershire sauce and heavy whipping cream. Heat sauce on medium heat to simmer. Serve with Rib Roast.
Seared garlic asparagus with smokey hollandaise sauce
Ingredients
- 2 Lb Fresh Asparagus, ends trimmed
- 2 Tbsp Rustico Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 Tbsp Adams Reserve Roasted Garlic Rub
- 1/2 Jar Orti Di Calabria Hollandaise Sauce
- 1/2 Tsp Cayenne Pepper, or more to taste
- 1/2 cup(s) Heavy Whipping Cream
Instructions
- Toss asparagus with Olive Oil and Roasted Garlic Rub, coating evenly.
- In a large skillet, saute asparagus for about 4 minutes on med-high, until desired tenderness.
- In a small pan, heat Hollandaise Sauce and heavy cream for just a minute until heated throughout and add in desired amount of cayenne pepper.
- Pour over asparagus when ready to serve.
White wine and garlic butter Florentine potatoes
Ingredients
- 1 Lb Gold Potatoes, quartered
- 2 Tbsp Rustico Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 Tbsp Adams Reserve House Rub
- 8 Oz Baby Bella Mushrooms
- 6 Oz Baby Spinach
- 1 cup(s) Heavy Whipping Cream
- 1/2 cup(s) Parmesan Cheese, grated
- 1 Jar Orti Di Calabria White Wine & Garlic Butter Sauce
Instructions
- Using a large non-stick pan, heat Olive Oil on high heat for 1 minute.
- Add in potatoes and toss in oil. Lower heat to medium and stir potatoes every few minutes for 5 minutes to keep from burning. Turn heat to low, cover and cook for an additional 5 minute or until fork tender. Season with House Rub and set aside.
- In a large sauce pan, saute spinach and mushrooms for 4 minutes until wilted down. Add in heavy whipping cream and parmesan cheese, and simmer for 2 more minutes, until cheese is melted and incorporated. Add in White Wine & Garlic Butter Sauce and stir in.
- Toss potatoes with White Wine & Garlic Butter sauce and serve.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.