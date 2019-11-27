Pluckers new Stafford-location to open early 2020
STAFFORD, Texas – A new Pluckers location is set to open early next year in Stafford, according to a tweet from the wing bar.
The new Stafford location will be at 12469 Southwest Freeway at The Grid, a shopping center that features restaurants, shops, housing, offices and public spaces.
Some of the restaurants already open at The Grid are Outback Steakhouse, In-N-Out Burger, Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar and Chipotle Mexican Grill.
You can keep up with the latest restaurant openings on The Grid’s social media accounts.
This key-chain is for all of the true Plucker's fans out there 😍! Plucker's Wing Bar is coming 🔜 to The Grid! Comment "🍗🤤" if you need this new keychain 😍 ⚠️ Sold Online 📸 Plucker's Wing BarPosted by The Grid on Wednesday, November 6, 2019
