HOUSTON – Looking for some new cocktail ideas for the holidays? This list of spirited creations is sure to put some added cheer into your holiday season, and if you're looking to shake things up at your own bar, then be sure to check out the recipes!

B.B. Lemon 4319 Montrose Blvd.

Add a little sunshine to your life with the "Golden Afternoon," made with Banks 7 Golden Age Rum, Mathilde Peach Liqueur, fresh mint leaves and mango puree. Get the recipe HERE.

Brasserie du Parc 1440 Lamar St.

Tulach Mhór Tea is a tantalizing toddy made with Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey, hot tea, honey, dried fruit, and house made lemon cordial.

Backstreet Café 1103 S Shepherd Drive

Spice things up with a Spice Market cocktail made with Evan Williams Apple Bourbon, Pama Liqueur, pomegranate juice, vermouth and spiced syrup.

Davis Street at Hermann Park 5925 Almeda Road

The Sophisticate is made with Gin, Mint, Pomegranate Syrup, and topped off with Prosecco for an added touch of wobbly pop.

Eunice 3737 Buffalo Speedway

The Fallen Angel makes for the perfect aperitif with light citrus tones and floral spice. This concoction is made with Tinkerman's Citrus Supreme Gin, Italicus and Lillet. Get the recipe HERE.

Ouisie's Table Restaurant, Bar & Gardens 3939 San Felipe St.

The Apple Butter Old Fashioned is perfect to enjoy at holiday gatherings or relaxing after a busy day; it is made with apple cider, lemon juice, apple butter, bourbon and topped with ginger beer.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Seven Houston area locations to choose from.

I lieu of their 40th anniversary, this classic cocktail, "The Godfather Returns", has been added back to their bar 79 menu. The 70s-inspired drink features Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Disoronno amaretto and Black Walnut Bitters.

MAD 4444 Westheimer Road

You don't want to skip the sweet and savory "Pimento Gin & Tonic-Gin Mare" made with Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water, simple syrup, lime juice, orange juice, fresh mango and chopped sweet mini bell pepper.

Third Coast 6550 Bertner Ave., Sixth Floor

The Apple Spiced Island Tea is the perfect holiday party cocktail! It's made with apple brandy, apple cider, gin and rum and lemon soda. Get the recipe for an Apple Spiced Island Tea punchbowl HERE.

The Annie Café & Bar 1800 Post Oak Blvd., Ste 6170

Cocoa, cinnamon, spice and everything nice, that's what The Annie Campfire Old Fashioned is made of. This bold blend of Whiskey, St. George NOLA Coffee Liqueur and Cinnamon Demerara Syrup come together nicely with a dash of Xocolatl Mole Bitters. Get the recipe HERE.

TRIS 24 Waterway Ave. #125

The herbaceous blend of lavender and rosemary add another layer of dimension to the classic Lemon Drop. Get the recipe HERE.

Wooster's Garden 3315 Milam St.

The Bad & Beaujolais has an unforgettable sweetness and roundness to it. It is made with gin, cognac, red wine poached pear vinegar, cardamom, lemon and orange bitters.