Josh Olivier of The Woodlands is constantly challenging himself to balance his bar program with inventive cocktails that are unique yet approachable.

Olivier said, "Chef Austin Simmons helps me sharpen my skills by suggesting the use fresh seasonal ingredients from his property, for example; I am playing around with making a cocktail with prickly pear and mezcal".

Since starting at TRIS, Olivier's' roles expanded from bartender to bar manager, front of the house manager and sommelier.

"Raising the level of awareness to my guests' experience is the key inspiration to my job," he said. "Coming up with creative cocktails, as well as having the finest and freshest ingredients, is vital."

What do you like about bartending? Experimenting with fresh ingredients to create a balanced cocktail.

What's the most rewarding part of your job? Giving someone an experience, they'll never forget. My job is to give each person the experience they're looking for. When guests leave TRIS there's no greater feeling than to know the guests had an excellent experience from start to finish.

What's your favorite drink to make? Old Fashioned, it's a classic cocktail and I love the balance between the bitterness and spice of the rye.

What do you like to drink? A whiskey on the rocks or a good IPA.

Give me an example of a classic cocktail with your twist? The Lavender Rosemary Lemon Drop is a good example.

What are you most excited about right now? I am most excited about being a part of the TRIS team, and I look forward to growing with the company.