Where to snag drink deals on National Margarita Day

Let’s get serious: Who doesn’t love a good margarita? A little lime, a little salt, a little tequila -- it’s a winning combo.

A whole day is devoted to this fantastic cocktail -- of course we're referring to National Margarita Day, which happens to be on Friday -- so we asked around: Who's offering drink specials?

Below are some of the places we've found boasting deals and special offers. Cheers!

Just a note: Promotions vary by location. Call your local restaurant before heading out, if you're wondering whether the deal applies in your town or city.

Chili's: From open till close, Chili's is offering three margarita choices -- the Cuervo Blue Margarita, the Islandy Tropical Sunrise Margarita, or the fruity Blueberry Pineapple Margarita -- for $5 each. Also worth mentioning, the margarita of the month is the Grand Romance, which is also $5 all month long. That makes four delicious-sounding options.

McCormick & Schmick's: On Friday, the restaurant is offering $6 Ancho Chile Margaritas or $5 House Margs. More details.

Abuelo’s: Here, you'll find $6.95 margaritas all day, Friday only.

Chuy’s: Take $1 off Top-Shelf Skinny Ritas this Friday. Chuy’s is also featuring $1 floaters, to dress up any margarita with your favorite tequila or orange liqueur. Read more.

Taco Cabana: On Friday, you can order any shareable (Kickin’ Grande Nachos, Kickin’ Potato Skins or the Trio Sampler) and get $2 off at participating restaurants. Also, try the Jalapeño Guava Kickin' Margarita before it's gone at the end of February, the restaurant recommends. Happy hour might be the best time to get the most bang for your buck -- it's from 4 to 7 p.m. and offers $3.50 margaritas.

Don’t forget to drink responsibly!