12 Houston restaurants that are great for entire family

HOSUTON - Any parent knows that having dinner on the table every night of the week is nearly impossible, so that's why it's great that Houston has so many restaurants that are perfect for the family.

It doesn't matter if you're looking for breakfast, lunch or dinner, these spots have great menus filled with fantastic food that will please even the pickiest of eaters.

933 Studewood St. Houston, Texas (832) 831-7155

Immerse yourself and the little ones in nostalgic cereal joy when you go for the "Apple Jacks Breakfast Bun" available at brunch. This over-the-top apple sticky bun is drizzled with a cereal milk glaze and topped with crunchy Apple Jacks. Everyone will leave smiling…I promise.

Seven Houston area locations to choose from.

Black Walnut Café offers comfort fresh fare with a variety of options on their breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner menus. They also offer an expansive selection of gluten friendly and vegetarian options. In the photo: Vegan Tacos made with walnuts, sun-dried tomatoes, cauliflower, vegetable broth, avocado, pico de gallo, lettuce and fire-roasted salsa on corn tortillas.

Four Houston area locations to choose from.

Sink your teeth into gooey gourmet cheeseburgers, all made in a renovated old school bus. In the photo: The Kindergartners (on the right), made with blue cheese, bacon and tipsy onions. The Pre-Schoolers (on the left), is made with cheddar, ketchup pickles and mayo.

6025 Westheimer Rd. Houston, Texas (713) 714-4111

Try their Shrimp BLT Salad made with blackened grilled shrimp, shaved Brussels sprouts, lettuce, cabbage, pea shoots, thick cut bacon and tomatoes tossed in jalapeño ranch.

25219 Kuykendahl #G110 Tomball, Texas (281) 255-2396

Craft Grill in Tomball serves up classic southern dishes with a Texas twist. From their legendary chicken-fried steak made with a 21-day wet-aged certified Angus beef to Connie's Queso, you can't go wrong when you choose Craft Grill.

2220 Bevis St. Houston, Texas (713) 360-0222

Fantastic food with a fabulous atmosphere tested by real moms and dads with real kids.

Five locations to choose from.

The "Childish" menu offers an assortment of entrées for the little ones including a Nutella and jelly sandwich, popcorn shrimp, and grilled or fried chicken strips with veggies and queso. For the adults, I recommend starting with the avocado topped with a citrus quinoa relish.

903 Studewood St, Houston, TX 77008 (832)-800-3647

Heavenly hot dogs, salads, sides and shakes made with fresh high-quality ingredients.

14714 Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77079 (281)-493-1520

The margherita pizza made with a cauliflower crust, and is kid friendly, keto, gluten free and vegan.

6395 Woodway Dr. Houston, Texas (832)-516-7474

You can't go wrong with their pan-seared salmon topped with roasted corn and queso fresco salad.

5212 Morningside Dr. Houston, Texas (713)-524-7865

Go for the chicken and waffles. Their flavorful fried chicken is bathed in a six-hour buttermilk brine. Then, it's fried to golden perfection and served with freshly made waffles, honey butter, maple syrup and Punk's sauce.

4526 Research Forest Dr. The Woodlands, Texas (281)-203-5650

Chef Austin Simmons just rolled out his fall menu at The Kitchen, and his "Boudreaux Turkey" is making some noise. The juicy, Cajun turkey breast layered with mozzarella, harissa aioli, baby arugula, tomatoes and red onions are a melting pot of flavors that come together in harmony on a house made wheat bun.

Do you know a great local spot your family loves that we missed on our list? Comment below.

