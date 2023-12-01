73º
Love the holidays? Send KPRC 2 your festive Houston photos 📸🎅

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Season’s greetings Houston!

Perry Como crooned “(There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays,” and he’s oh so right. The Houston area undergoes a magical transformation during December. Buildings beam with twinkling bulbs and Christmas trees illuminate the night sky. With its festive events, dazzling light displays, and signature holiday experiences, there’s simply no place like Houston for the holidays.

Have you captured the Christmas cheer on camera? 📸 We want to see your favorite festive photos! Send us pictures of your holiday decor, Christmas tree, and any other holly jolly pics you snap.

Submit your images on Click2Pins for the chance to have them featured on our social media accounts, online, and on-air, or all three!

Here are a few of our favorites so far.

Katvetal
Wkoy

Hoping to spread some Christmas joy!!

TheAmyQ

Cousins at Zoo Lights!

Lauren Kelly

Two of the best dressed ladies here!

Haven’t used Click2Pins before? Here’s some guidance on how to share your photos and videos with us:

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

