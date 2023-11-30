Share your fondest memories of KPRC 2 meteorologist Khambrel Marshall

KPRC 2 meteorologist Khambrel Marshall is retiring after 24 years at the station and nearly 50 years in the TV industry.

Longtime KPRC 2 meteorologist Khambrel Marshall is retiring from television after nearly 50 years in the TV industry.

Khambrel’s last broadcast with KPRC 2 will be Dec. 13. He has worked for the station since 1999.

In an announcement, Khambrel reflected on his career.

“For almost 48 years, I have been blessed to work in this amazing industry that has put me in positions of responsibility as sports director, news anchor, executive producer, and meteorologist in six stations in five states,” Khambrel said. “Thirty-six of those years have been with Post-Newsweek/Graham Media stations, and it has been an honor to work with and for the best station group in the country. It’s simply time to rest.”

Help us congratulate Khambrel on his retirement. Fill out the form below to share your goodbye messages and your fondest memories of him.

We plan to feature your responses online and on-air as we celebrate Khambrel during the weeks ahead.